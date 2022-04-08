Is the Drama in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Scripted or 100 Percent Genuine?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 8 2022, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Imagine: A significant other, tired of waiting for you to get on one knee, issues an ultimatum. It's either marriage or they move on.
Throw in a trial marriage with a stranger, and you've got the newest Netflix romantic reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
There's bound to be drama with couples watching their significant other go off to live with someone else for three weeks. Is everything in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On completely genuine, or are any parts scripted? Here's what we know.
The feelings of love, jealousy, anger and pain all seem genuine.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that the producers in another extremely popular reality dating series (cough, cough The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) often meddle with the lead and the contestants. We don't have a lot of info on the contestants experiences on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On given that the final two episodes of Season 1 haven't dropped yet.
However. There is one HUGE difference.
Although we presume there must have been some producer meddling to amp up the drama (this is of course, unconfirmed, but it's to be expected with reality TV in general) the difference is that the couples showing up to The Ultimatum are showing up on day 1 already deeply in love with their significant other. This isn't strangers meeting each other for the first time to get married, or to compete for the final rose.
The couples on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On already have a history.
The fact that the show starts with already established couples is what makes the drama feel genuine. Of course, it would be hard to see the man you want to marry possibly fall for someone else through the trial marriage period of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Case in point — the fact that some of the couples didn't even make it through 8 episodes.
For example, Hunter realized during a group dinner that he couldn't see a future with anyone other than his girlfriend Alexis after meeting with the other lady contestants. He proposes to Alexis, emphatically pronouncing that he wasn't afraid anymore and that he knew for a fact that she was his person.
So ... it's all real?
While we'd still love the scoop from the contestants themselves, hopefully they'll be able to spill a drop or two of tea once the season is over (maybe at the reunion)?
In the interim, Jezebel summed up another aspect of the show, and reality television in general: "We don’t have to do keep up this pretense. The contestants are looking for fun, fame, and the chance to meet some fellow hot people. Viewers come for the spectacle, hosts come for the check. We’re grown ups — let’s just be honest about it."
