Why Hasn't Jane Tennant's Daughter Been on 'NCIS: Hawaii' This Season? Here's What We Know

Season 2 of CBS’s hit show NCIS: Hawai'i continues to captivate fans of the NCIS universe. The series follows a team of naval criminal investigators who operate in Hawaii. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge. In Season 1 of the crime-fighting drama, we were introduced to Jane's adorable daughter, Julie Tennant, who is played by Mahina Napoleon. But in Season 2, we have yet to see or even hear about Julie.

Meanwhile, it seems that Jane's son Alex Tennant, played by Kian Talan, has been getting lots of screen time this season. What gives? Fans have already taken to Twitter to inquire about what happened to Jane Tennant's daughter. Did she leave the show? Here's what we know.

So could they at least acknowledge Tennet has another child? Like did they just quietly retcon her daughter from season 1? She has not been mentioned or seen this 2nd season #NCISHawaii — ReeRee (@Grumma_Ree) January 24, 2023

Mahina Napoleon secured new role in 'The Walking Dead' spin-off.

So, where has Mahina — the 9-year-old behind Julie Tennant — been? Her absence may have something to do with the fact that she was cast in the upcoming spinoff of The Walking Dead.

This new series, dubbed Isle of the Dead, will focus on the gruesome adventures of Maggie Greene (played by Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic version of Manhattan. Mahina has been cast as the character Ginny, who's described as a young survivor of the outbreak. That said, it's unclear how Ginny exactly fits into the plot. There are some guesses that she might be Negan's daughter, but nothing is certain as of now.

Will Mahina Napoleon still appear in 'NCIS: Hawaii'?

While it's a total bummer that we haven't seen Mahina on NCIS: Hawaii yet this season, we believe her absence is only temporary as she was filming for Isle of the Dead. In fact, she recently shared a photo on Instagram from the NCIS: Hawai set announcing her return. "#JuLex is BACK!!! So excited to be back filming at home with my NCIS: Hawai’i Ohana," she wrote.