Lea Fans Can Breathe Easy — Paige Spara Doesn't Look to Be Leaving 'The Good Doctor' Anytime Soon

We're now into Season 4 of The Good Doctor after a very stressful (to say the least) Season 3 finale where it was unknown who was going to die — but it was very clear that one of the characters was for sure going to experience the death.

There were some theories that it was going to be Lea (Paige Spara) because she fell through the floorboards when an earthquake hit. But then there was evidence that it also could be Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) because his life was threatened by the natural disaster as well.