Fans Are Convinced Christina Chang Is Leaving 'The Good Doctor'By Leila Kozma
Updated
Season 4 of The Good Doctor has shined the spotlight on Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and her struggle to overcome the emotional trauma of being a frontline worker amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During Episode 6, the chief of surgery at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital tried her best to suppress her negative thoughts and ignore her weaknesses.
However, unable to cope any longer, she ended up in a motorcycle accident.
So, what's next for Dr.Lim and does this mean that actress Christina Chang leaving The Good Doctor?
Fans believe Christina Chang might be leaving 'The Good Doctor.'
The emotionally-charged episode, which aired on Jan. 11, 2021, was titled "Lim," and led many fans to wonder about what the future might hold for the successful chief of surgery.
Christina reassured fans by saying that the motorcycle crash is unlikely to have a lasting impact on her on-screen character in a recent interview with TVLine.
"The physical injury is mentioned by Claire, but Lim brushes it off. It’s all about the emotional injury in subsequent episodes," she said of the accident and reassuring fans that Dr. Lim will be coming back.
Dr. Lim will continue to struggle with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, along with the residual emotions triggered by Dr. Neil Melendez's (Nicholas Gonzalez) death.
These experiences are bound to drive her and Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) even further apart.
"Lim struggles with how to receive that [help] and what to do with it. And by the way, do I really want to hear about how someone else had PTSD when that person [who helped her through it] was also my love? There’s just so many different dynamics at play," Christina explained of her character. "I also have feelings about Melendez and my own struggles that I am choosing not to share. It’s all there."
Christina first appeared on the show in Season 1, in an episode titled "Not Fake." She became a series regular less than a year later, in the spring of 2018, as per Deadline.
Although she wouldn't be the first in the history of The Good Doctor to depart after one season — Chuku Modu joined the show in Season 1, only to leave for good after making a brief cameo in the Season 2 premiere — Christina doesn't seem to have any plans of leaving the show.
Season 4 of 'The Good Doctor' captures the aftermath of the pandemic.
Set in a post-pandemic world, Season 4 of The Good Doctor provides a fictive exploration of the internal struggles frontline workers might experience in the aftermath of the global healthcare crisis.
Through Dr. Lim's character, the show aims to give insight into how it impacts healthcare workers.
"Even though COVID-19, in our fictional world, is completely over, we're sort of tipping our hat again, [and] just raising awareness of the PTSD," Christina explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly before adding, "It's sort of a nod to our doctors and our nurses again, and saying thank you."
Catch new episodes of The Good Doctor every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.