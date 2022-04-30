Season 5 of The Good Doctor has gone a little bit meta with the introduction of Sophie, the documentary filmmaker who's decided that Dr. Shaun Murphy is going to be her next subject. Shaun (and the viewers) have had to get used to Sophie wanting to follow him around and film his life.

Bu who exactly is Sophie, and who plays the character on The Good Doctor? Will she be sticking around for the rest of the season, or is her film a short-lived gimmick with just a couple episodes left? Here are all the details that fans need to know about the latest addition to the show's recurring cast.