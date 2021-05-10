Is Actor Richard Schiff Leaving 'The Good Doctor'?

Unfortunately, the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor is not above killing off characters for the sake of the show's storyline, as evidenced by Dr. Neil Melendez's Season 3 death.

In Season 4, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a brilliant surgeon who is also autistic, is about to become a father for the first time. With this realization sinking in, he consults his medical mentor and father-like figure, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).