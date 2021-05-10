Logo
Home > Entertainment > The Good Doctor
'The Good Doctor'
Source: ABC

Is Actor Richard Schiff Leaving 'The Good Doctor'?

By

May. 10 2021, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Unfortunately, the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor is not above killing off characters for the sake of the show's storyline, as evidenced by Dr. Neil Melendez's Season 3 death. 

In Season 4, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a brilliant surgeon who is also autistic, is about to become a father for the first time. With this realization sinking in, he consults his medical mentor and father-like figure, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

Article continues below advertisement

While fans continue to watch Dr. Murphy prepare for fatherhood, other fans are worried that another major character is leaving The Good Doctor in Season 4. Keep reading to find out if actor Richard Schiff is departing the medical drama.

richard schiff good doctor
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

Is Richard Schiff leaving 'The Good Doctor' in Season 4?

During the filming of Season 4 of The Good Doctor, everyone on set was dealing with the implications of the real-life COVID-19 pandemic. 

While Richard Schiff was on set for Season 4 in Toronto, The West Wing actor contracted COVID-19 in November 2020 and even had to be hospitalized due to complications from the illness. But is he exiting the series? Luckily, no.

The actor updated fans on Twitter in 2020 about his release from the hospital, tweeting: “I was just taken off oxygen!! Markers are down. Cautiously optimistic for release soon." In another tweet, he continued, "Covid update. Released from hospital. As we speak." He added, "I’m so grateful for all the love and support. It’s overwhelmingly moving and touches me deeply. Thanks to fantastic nurses and docs. I’m aware of how lucky I am. So many still struggling. Love!"

Article continues below advertisement
good doctor dr glassman
Source: ABC

Is Dr. Glassman going to die in 'The Good Doctor'?

Unfortunately for The Good Doctor fans, Dr. Glassman's fate was seemingly sealed in Season 1. In the finale of the first season, we find out that the surgeon is battling a rare form of cancer and is dying from the terminal illness. 

“Oh, I knew from reading the pilot," the actor told Deadline in 2018. "I think the first or second question I asked David Shore when we met was, ‘Is Dr. Glassman going to die?’ He said, ‘How did you know?’ I said, ‘Well there’s a clue.’ He goes, ‘Yes. Yes, he’s dying.'”

Article continues below advertisement

However, the writers have not axed the actor from his role just yet. So, does Richard know how many more seasons he'll have to play the role of Shaun's mentor?

“You know, I don’t ask the writers room what they’re doing," he told Deadline in the same interview. "I certainly imagine that the roles could even be reversed at some point and that Shaun might have to become the caretaker, and David [Shore] said something which I certainly think is a good idea, which is that most doctors make horrible patients."

richard schiff good doctor
Source: ABC

Well, fans of the series know that Shaun supported his mentor in Season 2 while he was extremely sick. Luckily, Dr. Glassman underwent extensive treatment and scans showed that he is now completely cancer-free. 

Check out new episodes of The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How Many Kids Does 'The Good Doctor' Executive Producer Daniel Dae Kim Have?

How Maddie Glassman Dies in 'The Good Doctor' Is Absolutely Tragic

[SPOILER] Is Coming to 'The Good Doctor' and We're a Bit Worried

More From Distractify

  • 'Prodigal Son'
    Entertainment
    Fox Cancels 'Prodigal Son' After Two Seasons
  • Brian Buckner from 'Barnwood Builders'
    Entertainment
    What Ever Happened to Brian From 'Barnwood Builders'?
  • Dr. Shaun Murphy, Lea Dilallo, Dr. Claire Browne
    Entertainment
    Lea's Facing Major Pregnancy Complications on 'The Good Doctor'
  • Rosanna Miller out to eat with a few other cast meme
    Entertainment
    Has 'Return to Amish' Star Rosanna Miller Finally Found Love?
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.