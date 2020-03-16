'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Finale Will Say Goodbye to a Beloved Character

'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Finale Will Say Goodbye to a Beloved CharacterBy Chrissy Bobic
Sometimes, a season finale isn't quite a season finale unless someone is unexpectedly killed off the show. And although The Good Doctor isn't a Grey's Anatomy level drama, the promo for the Season 3 finale teased a major death. So, who is leaving The Good Doctor cast, come the first part of the season finale, airing March 23? Although the preview didn't give away who dies on The Good Doctor, it did reassure viewers that someone among the main or supporting cast is going to die as a result of an earthquake.
OK, so maybe that does scream Grey's Anatomy drama, but sometimes a natural disaster is the best way to dispose of a character who is no longer needed. When the character death was teased in the promo, fans flocked to the internet to theorize who dies and who makes it out of the Season 3 finale unscathed. Shaun (Freddie Highmore), however, will likely be fine and that's what matters most.
Who is leaving The Good Doctor?
The episode synopsis points to Dr. Neil Melendez being in danger.
The Season 3 finale description says that Melendez's (Nicholas Gonzalez) life is "threatened by the earthquake." While fans seem to be in agreement that Melendez's death would shake them to their cores, that's why his death might be coming. Some fans of The Good Doctor have tweeted that they would riot if Melendez is killed off. Others pointed out how Claire might not be able to handle the loss if he's the one who dies. Clearly, Melendez's death on The Good Doctor would make a lasting impact.
Or, it might be time for Dr. Aaron Glassman to go.
The episode synopsis also points to Glassman (Richard Schiff) as being threatened by the earthquake ahead. For the duration of the series so far, Glassman has been Shaun's mentor and shoulder to lean on. It's honestly hard to imagine the show without him and he might have as much stake in the series as Shaun himself. But his death would be another one felt by someone in his wake.
Lea may have served her purpose.
Lea (Paige Spara) is another person close enough to Shaun that her death would leave a lasting impact. But the reason she might be killed off in the Season 3 finale is that she has sort of served her purpose in the show. Shaun had feelings for her and she didn't quite reciprocate them. If she was meant to be someone who inadvertently hurt Shaun, then she succeeded. Now, there's no real use for her on the show.
The person who leaves 'The Good Doctor' could be someone no one suspects.
There is always the chance that the person who leaves The Good Doctor is someone less important. The fact that the preview hinted at one of the main characters dying could have just been a red herring. If that's true, then someone who wasn't even featured in the preview could be the one who dies in the season finale.
Even though Shaun probably won't be killed off on The Good Doctor, the big death and subsequent exit will still likely be a big deal. And while it's unclear who it is at this point, chances are, the loss will heavily impact Shaun no matter what.
Watch The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
More from Distractify:
'The Good Doctor' Star Jasika Nicole Talks Season 3 Love Triangle & More (EXCLUSIVE)
Is ABC's 'The Good Doctor' Based on a True Story?
Does Nicholas Gonzalez From 'The Good Doctor' Have Tattoos Like His Character?