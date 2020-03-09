Does Nicholas Gonzalez From 'The Good Doctor' Have Tattoos Like His Character?

Season after season, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) amused the viewers of The Good Doctor with his outstanding knowledge of surgical procedures, strong work ethic, and pedantic approach.

This might explain why fans were surprised to find that the cardiothoracic surgeon renowned for his rigor has several tattoos adorning his body, including a delicate, thinly-lined affair on his neck, and a larger, tribal-inspired one on his forearm. We set out to investigate: are these tattoos real?