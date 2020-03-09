We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Does Nicholas Gonzalez From 'The Good Doctor' Have Tattoos Like His Character?

Season after season, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) amused the viewers of The Good Doctor with his outstanding knowledge of surgical procedures, strong work ethic, and pedantic approach. 

This might explain why fans were surprised to find that the cardiothoracic surgeon renowned for his rigor has several tattoos adorning his body, including a delicate, thinly-lined affair on his neck, and a larger, tribal-inspired one on his forearm. We set out to investigate: are these tattoos real?

So, does Nicholas Gonzalez have tattoos?

As the Season 1 premiere of The Good Doctor, titled "More" reveals, the beautifully-detailed body art is among the last remainders of Dr. Neil Melendez's faraway past. As the successful surgeon confessed in the episode, the tattoos were made long before his career in the healthcare industry would have kicked off. According to Fandom, Melendez considers the pieces as the reminders of a more immature period in his life. 