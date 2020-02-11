We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC Press

This Is Everything We Know About 'Good Doctor' Season 4

Even though the third season of Good Doctor has yet to wrap, the hospital drama was officially given the green light for a fourth season on Monday, Feb. 10. The show airs on Monday nights on ABC, and stars Bates Motel's Freddie Highmore. The 27-year-old British actor plays the role of Shaun Murphy, a bright young medical surgeon who has autism.

And despite the fact that Season 3's finale is weeks away, fans are dying to know what will happen during Good Doctor Season 4. So as long as you're caught up with the latest episode of the series, definitely stay tuned for absolutely everything we know regarding the series' upcoming fourth season.