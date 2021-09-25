Do Shaun Murphy and Lea Dilallo Actually Get Married on 'The Good Doctor'?

Fans of ABC’s hit drama The Good Doctor have enjoyed watching Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo's (Paige Spara) friendship mature into a romance. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the former friends, and in Season 4, it was totally put to the test when they experienced tragedy. Leah found herself pregnant last season, and despite the fact that she was unsure at first about whether or not she was ready to be a mother, she and Shaun decided to keep their unborn baby.

The young couple were very excited for their journey as a family to begin, but unfortunately, disaster struck when Lea lost the baby. The end of Season 4 mostly focused on the couple coping with the loss of their child and finding a way to come to terms with what happened. Luckily, it only brought the two of them closer together. Leah wanted to continue moving forward in life with Shaun, which resulted in one of the most romantic moments audiences have seen for them thus far.

So now the question is, will a wedding actually happen in Season 5 of The Good Doctor ? Keep reading to find out if Shaun and Lea will get married. Will it be called off due to her dumping him at the altar?

Will Lea dump Shaun at the altar in 'The Good Doctor'?

Lea and Shaun may be all loved up now, but that wasn’t always the case. In Season 3, Lea refuses to be in a romantic relationship with Shaun because of his autism. This left Shaun heartbroken, and during an emotional scene, he tried to make her feel bad about herself and called her unkind and selfish. However, by the end of that season, everything turned around for the two after a selfless act by Shaun made Lea realizes that he was the man for her.

Season 4 saw the couple face the issues of having to be apart during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as everyday problems like having a crush on someone other than your significant other. Through it all, Shaun and Leah have been able to overcome everything and are set to marry. However, from the looks of the Season 5 trailer, there could be a potential split in their future. Lea is super busy preparing for their upcoming nuptials. However, it appears that something goes wrong on their wedding day.

Source: ABC

In one of the scenes, she wakes up in the middle of the night, likely from stressing over it. Shaun asks her if the wedding is still on and if she’s okay. In another scene, she recalls her first wedding. Lea says, “The first time I got married, it was a disaster. I really need to get this right." Her friends tell her that if she isn’t willing to risk the little things going wrong, she won’t ever have the big things go great.