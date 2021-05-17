Logo
Home > Entertainment > The Good Doctor
Shaun and Lea 'The Good Doctor'
Source: ABC

This Devastating Event in 'The Good Doctor' Could Lead to an Unwelcome Breakup

By

May. 17 2021, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the May 10, 2021 episode of The Good Doctor.

No show knows how to capture our hearts and minds like ABC’s The Good Doctor, and now we’re more invested than ever. Our main man, Shaun, has finally won over Lea and they seem to be happier than ever. But as they face obstacle after obstacle in their relationship, we’re forced to ask if they’re going to break up.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, we obviously hope Shaun and Lea make it through any struggles they have to face, but The Good Doctor wouldn’t be as good as it is if there wasn’t some drama along the way! And recently, Shaun and Lea have come up against one of their biggest hurdles yet: pregnancy. So, are Shaun and Lea about to call it quits? Let’s investigate.

Shaun and Lea 'The Good Doctor'
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

Shaun and Lea could break up on ‘The Good Doctor.’

Shaun and Lea have had their fair share of tragedies to deal with this season of The Good Doctor, but nothing can compare to what they went through in Season 4, Episode 16's “Dr. Ted.” Essentially, they were faced with a pregnancy pretty early on in their relationship. 

Shaun and Lea 'The Good Doctor'
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

For most couples who haven’t been dating very long, a pregnancy is out of the question. But for Shaun and Lea, who are basically meant to be together, things are a bit more complicated than that. Lea didn’t think she was ready, but Shaun really wanted to have the baby because he’s so in love with her. 

The pregnancy created a great deal of tension between the two of them, and some viewers expected that disagreement alone would lead to the couple's split.

On ‘The Good Doctor,’ Shaun and Lea came to an agreement, but another tragedy came their way.

Lea decided that she wanted to get an abortion. However, when the couple got to the abortion clinic, Lea changed her mind. At that point, when she was really in the thick of it, she came to the decision that she wanted to have a baby with Shaun, who she knew would be there for her no matter what. But then, tragedy struck.

Article continues below advertisement
Shaun and Lea 'The Good Doctor'
Source: ABC

Lea ended up in the hospital due to what the doctor called a “routine complication,” but Shaun was skeptical. He made a whole list of the possibilities, and their friend, Claire, used that list to discover that Lea had a condition affecting her blood vessels. This meant immediate surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

If Lea and Shaun break up, it would be devastating to fans of ‘The Good Doctor.’

With Lea’s surgery, the couple had to choose to either induce labor for a stillbirth, or do a D&R, which is basically a surgical abortion. Wanting to avoid the trauma of giving birth to a baby they couldn’t bring home, they opted for the D&R. However, that experience was also traumatic.

Source: ABC

Because of the hardship Lea and Shaun faced together, many fans are wondering if a breakup is on the horizon. On the other hand, it could have brought them closer together, but there’s really no way of knowing. 

While many fans of the show are expecting the writers to throw a wrench into Shaun and Lea’s relationship, the only way we’ll know what happens for sure is by tuning into the next episode.

Watch new episodes of The Good Doctor Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is Actor Richard Schiff Leaving 'The Good Doctor'?

This Is What Led Dr. Lim to Develop PTSD on ABC's Hit Drama 'The Good Doctor'

How Maddie Glassman Dies in 'The Good Doctor' Is Absolutely Tragic

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.