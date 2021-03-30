[SPOILER] Is Coming to 'The Good Doctor' and We're a Bit Worried

Although he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Marcuis was raised in Brooklyn and studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in New York City. He always wanted to be an actor and went right from the acting conservatory to off-Broadway, including playing a role in August Wilson’s Jitney.

Now, Marcuis seems to be living his best quarantine life, working on new scripts and projects while standing up for what he believes in on social media. He congratulated Andra Day and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on their Golden Globe wins, as well as shared collages of some of his favorite Black actors, such as Ben Vereen and Percy Rodriguez.

Let’s hope we’re seeing more of Claire’s dad in The Good Doctor, both for Claire’s sake and for Marcuis’s!

Catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.