Paige Spara's 'The Good Doctor' Character Is Pregnant — Does She Have a Real Baby Bump?

In Episode 11 of Season 4 of The Good Doctor , Dr. Shaun Murphy's (Freddie Highmore) girlfriend Lea (Paige Spara) dropped a major bombshell: She's pregnant. In that instance, Shaun is at a loss for words, which was a shocker for viewers. He had nothing to say because he was utterly taken back by Lea's news. However, in a sneak peek from Episode 12, Shaun reveals to Lea that he's excited about the baby.

He tells her that he wants to do everything possible for her to have a smooth pregnancy. As Shaun takes Lea's blood pressure, he tells her, "I'm going to try to be extra responsible now ... I love you, I want a child, so I want this child."

Lea wants children as well, but she's not sure if it's the right time for her and Shaun to do so. She encourages Shaun to take some more time to think about this colossal next step before deciding how they should proceed with her unexpected pregnancy news.