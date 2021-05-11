Lea's Facing Major Pregnancy Complications on 'The Good Doctor'By Sara Belcher
May. 10 2021, Published 8:24 p.m. ET
It's been a wild season on The Good Doctor. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea's (Paige Spara) relationship has gone into full swing throughout Season 4, with a surprise pregnancy announced early on in the season that really put their relationship to the test. But not only has their relationship been difficult, but Lea's pregnancy hasn't been an easy one.
In fact, the writers are setting viewers up with some tantalizing cliffhangers, leaving some wondering if Lea will lose her baby.
Lea's ongoing health complications make it seem like she could lose her baby.
The Good Doctor has been setting Lea up with a series of health complications that could put her pregnancy at risk. She and Shaun had decided together to keep their unplanned baby, but it seems like things might not work out as planned for the couple.
Following other complications, the happy couple thought they were in the clear. Lea was tested for gestational diabetes and declared safe to leave the hospital. Lea and Shaun left thinking they were lucky, only for Lea to collapse suddenly, clutching her stomach.
Fans immediately were worried for the safety of Lea's baby, especially given the track record for other babies on the show, and wondered if she might be having a miscarriage.
While we still don't know what exactly caused Lea to collapse, the trailer for the upcoming episode, "Dr. Ted," gives us a few clues as to what is wrong.
The trailer opens with Lea getting some hard news from Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas): "We found something about the pregnancy. You're going to need surgery."
What did they find? That's what's currently unclear, but the episode will likely explain what new complication has been found with Lea's pregnancy.
Shaun then offers his fellow doctors a surgical plan, claiming he wants to assist on the surgery — though of course, he can't since he's romantically involved with Lea.
The last shot in the trailer shows Shaun by Lea's bedside as she prepares to go into surgery.
"I love you too," she tells him.
It seems like Lea is here to stay on the show, but what about her baby?
Does Lea lose her baby on 'The Good Doctor'?
At this time, it's currently unclear what is in store for Lea and her baby, and viewers won't know until the new episode airs.
The episode following "Dr. Ted" has been listed on IMDb, though the episode's description offers no indication as to what happens to Lea and her baby.
"Dr. Claire [Browne] and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire's idols becomes her patient," the description reads.
Viewers currently have mixed views on what they believe will happen. Some are just hoping that Lea and the baby will be OK, while others are predicting this could be the end for both of them.
"If Lea loses this baby, it’s on sight," one Twitter user wrote, while another said, "Whoever the hell is writing The Good Doctor... I swear to God... if Lea loses her baby I'm cursing your ENTIRE generational line."
Tune in when The Good Doctor returns on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.