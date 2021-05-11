Lea's Facing Major Pregnancy Complications on 'The Good Doctor'

In fact, the writers are setting viewers up with some tantalizing cliffhangers, leaving some wondering if Lea will lose her baby.

It's been a wild season on The Good Doctor . Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea's (Paige Spara) relationship has gone into full swing throughout Season 4 , with a surprise pregnancy announced early on in the season that really put their relationship to the test. But not only has their relationship been difficult, but Lea's pregnancy hasn't been an easy one.

Lea's ongoing health complications make it seem like she could lose her baby.

The Good Doctor has been setting Lea up with a series of health complications that could put her pregnancy at risk. She and Shaun had decided together to keep their unplanned baby, but it seems like things might not work out as planned for the couple.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Following other complications, the happy couple thought they were in the clear. Lea was tested for gestational diabetes and declared safe to leave the hospital. Lea and Shaun left thinking they were lucky, only for Lea to collapse suddenly, clutching her stomach. Fans immediately were worried for the safety of Lea's baby, especially given the track record for other babies on the show, and wondered if she might be having a miscarriage.

While we still don't know what exactly caused Lea to collapse, the trailer for the upcoming episode, "Dr. Ted," gives us a few clues as to what is wrong. The trailer opens with Lea getting some hard news from Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas): "We found something about the pregnancy. You're going to need surgery." What did they find? That's what's currently unclear, but the episode will likely explain what new complication has been found with Lea's pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Shaun then offers his fellow doctors a surgical plan, claiming he wants to assist on the surgery — though of course, he can't since he's romantically involved with Lea. The last shot in the trailer shows Shaun by Lea's bedside as she prepares to go into surgery. "I love you too," she tells him. It seems like Lea is here to stay on the show, but what about her baby?