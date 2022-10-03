‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Spoilers: Who Survives That Bloody Cliffhanger?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Dr. Audrey Lim's fate in Season 6 of The Good Doctor.
During the Season 6 premiere, viewers will discover if actresses Christina Chang or Elfina Luk are leaving The Good Doctor. The ABC show’s Season 5 finale left their characters — Dr. Audrey Lim and nurse Dalisay Villanueva, respectively — in mortal peril, bleeding out on the floor of St. Bonaventure Hospital, as their coworkers celebrated Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo’s (Paige Spara) wedding on the hospital’s rooftop.
In that cliffhanger, Audrey Lim goes down to the break room to get more glasses for the wedding reception. On the way, she almost trips over Dalisay Villanueva, who has been stabbed and is close to death.
Nurse Villanueva tries to warn Dr. Lim that her murderous ex, Owen (Terry Chen), is nearby. But it’s too late: he ambushes Dr. Lim and stabs her twice in the abdomen. And Season 5 ends with both characters circling the drain.
So what happens next?
Dr. Lim survives the attack, but we don’t know whether Nurse Villanueva does.
Whether Nurse Villanueva lives or dies in Season 6 is still a closely guarded secret, TV Insider reports. But co-showrunner Liz Friedman told the site that Dr. Lim, at least, will survive and return to work, while “having to deal with a long-term [disability] and seeing how the rest of her life fits around that.”
In a promo for Season 6, we see Dr. Lim trying to call for help as she lies in a puddle of blood, and we see Dr. Murphy trying to save the day after Owen holds three people hostage, including the doctors Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin).
“The first episode has a huge amount of intensity and fun, but it’s difficult because it’s the immediate fallout [from the finale],” executive producer David Shore told TVLine in August. “Lim’s journey is going to be a big part of it.”
Regardless of Nurse Villanueva’s fate, actress Elfina Luk is feeling the love from the ‘Good Doctor’ family.
In a post this week, Instagram account @gooddoctorlovers gave high praise to Elfina and Christina, writing, “You are talented, beautiful, and inspiring, and the pride that [we], the fans, feel for you is enormous."
“I believe the same goes for me… no words,” Elfina wrote back. “Just emojis and a whole lot of love and gratitude.” (She added three sparkling-heart emojis, three person-with-folded-hands emojis, and three smiling-face-with-three-hearts emojis.)
Will her character make it? Better tune into The Good Doctor’s Season 6 premiere as it airs tonight, Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.