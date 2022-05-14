Who Dies in 'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Finale? The ABC Series Is Breaking Hearts Again

ABC's The Good Doctor is pulling one of the oldest TV tricks in the book — giving fans a happy moment followed by a terrible one. The promo for the May 16, 2022, season finale features Shaun and Lea finally tying the knot, but then implies that one of their loved ones won't be coming back for Season 6.

Viewers are used to the series breaking their hearts, but to do it in the same episode as the wedding is particularly rough!