Who Dies in 'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Finale? The ABC Series Is Breaking Hearts Again

Who Dies in 'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Finale? The ABC Series Is Breaking Hearts AgainBy Brittany Frederick
May. 13 2022, Published 9:48 p.m. ET
ABC's The Good Doctor is pulling one of the oldest TV tricks in the book — giving fans a happy moment followed by a terrible one. The promo for the May 16, 2022, season finale features Shaun and Lea finally tying the knot, but then implies that one of their loved ones won't be coming back for Season 6.
Viewers are used to the series breaking their hearts, but to do it in the same episode as the wedding is particularly rough!
Rampant speculation has already begun as to which character will need medical assistance and potentially not survive the episode. While fans will have to watch the episode to affirm who dies on The Good Doctor, there are some folks that audience members should be more concerned about than others.
Read on as we look at the characters most likely to die in the Season 5 finale of The Good Doctor.
Does Glassman die on 'The Good Doctor'?
Viewers are already in a panic assuming that Dr. Aaron Glassman dies on The Good Doctor. Richard Schiff's character has had health problems in the series before, and the Season 5 finale is titled "Sons," which might be a nod in part to the psuedo-fatherly relationship that Glassman has always had with Freddie Highmore's Shaun.
However, Glassman is one of the most popular characters on The Good Doctor, and Schiff is one of the show's best actors. Unless he's decided that five seasons is enough time for him on the ABC show (which he hasn't stated publicly), there's zero reason to kill off Glassman. If Glassman dies, not only will the fan base riot, but the series will never be the same.
Plus, how terrible would it be for him to see Shaun and Lea get married, only to die at their reception or shortly thereafter? That's a depressing storyline, even by medical drama standards.
Who could die in 'The Good Doctor' Season 5 finale?
If the unlucky character isn't Glassman, there are a few other options. One is that The Good Doctor is simply creating a stir for the finale and the character is going to be someone relatively minor, similar to how Chicago Med teased a character death a few seasons ago and it only turned out to be a recurring character.
The Good Doctor has a subplot involving Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) helping one of the nurses, who's a victim of domestic violence. It's possible that the poor nurse could be found and/or attacked by her abusive boyfriend, which would wrap up that storyline in the most tragic way.
The parents of Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin) are also showing up in the episode with "a revelation," so it could be that his dad is dying. This would not be the first medical drama to kill off a doctor's parents, either. The title of the episode could also refer to Asher having one final interaction with his father.
Whatever happens, The Good Doctor is once again pulling on people's heartstrings, and it will definitely dampen the excitement from Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding if they and their colleagues then immediately have to deal with a tragedy. Viewers will want to have plenty of tissues on hand for this episode.
The Good Doctor airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.