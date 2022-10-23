'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Brings Fresh Faces to the Medical Staff

Leah Beaudry’s film, Where Everyone Lives, has been shown in many film festivals globally and in turn was nominated for several awards. She’s appeared in several short films over the years in addition to TV show cameo appearances.

Alison Wandzura is a fellow Canadian actress who also started out on the stage, and found her feet in TV and film with roles in The Healing Powers of Dude, Van Helsing, and iZombie.