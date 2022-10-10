Here’s the Reason Dr. Daniel Perez From ‘The Good Doctor’ Looks so Familiar

According to Episode 2’s description, fans will meet Shaun and Alex’s new interns. While the episode “Change of Perspective” doesn’t give away too much about the plot, it’s safe to say Daniel and Danica won’t have a problem showing Shaun what they can achieve.

“On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first-year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez, who make quite the first impression,” the episode’s note reads.