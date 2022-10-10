Here’s the Reason Dr. Daniel Perez From ‘The Good Doctor’ Looks so Familiar
For six seasons, The Good Doctor has followed Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) journey as a surgical intern at Bonaventure Hospital. Throughout the years, fans watched Shaun overcome the obstacles he faces as a person with autism and anything else that arises. The determined doctor proved he had standing power at the hospital and is now one of its attending surgeons.
Shaun’s new role allows him to mentor a new generation of surgeon hopefuls. During his first day on the job, he meets two interns, Dr. Danica Powell (Savanna Welch) and Dr. Daniel Perez (Brandon Larracuente).
While Shaun’s bright, shiny residents are new to The Good Doctor cast, TV watchers have likely seen Dr. Daniel Perez before. Here’s the scoop on the character and the actor who plays him!
Dr. Daniel Perez will be a memorable character in ‘The Good Doctor.’
The Good Doctor Season 6 opened with Shaun and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) adjusting to their attending positions. Simultaneously, Shaun is adjusting to being a husband after he and Lea (Paige Spara) finally get married in the Season 5 finale. Shaun can seemingly balance it all — though his new interns could change that.
According to Episode 2’s description, fans will meet Shaun and Alex’s new interns. While the episode “Change of Perspective” doesn’t give away too much about the plot, it’s safe to say Daniel and Danica won’t have a problem showing Shaun what they can achieve.
“On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first-year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez, who make quite the first impression,” the episode’s note reads.
The Good Doctor’s fans have been expecting the new interns since Season 5. During that season, Deadline reported that Brandon and Savannah would be a part of Season 6. The outlet also shared that Daniel, or “Danny” for short, will woo the other doctors with his “charm” and affinity for “somewhat controversial alternative medicine.” However, fans will reportedly be more interested in who Danny is when the scrubs come off, as he’s also “a bit of a lone wolf and an intriguing mystery to his co-workers.”
Brandon Larracuente was on several TV shows before ‘The Good Doctor.’
Like his character, Dr. Daniel Perez, Brandon is new to the medical drama. Nonetheless, The Good Doctor isn’t Brandon’s first time being on a network television show. The 28-year-old actor started his career with guest roles on Every Witch Way and Constantine in the 2010s. In 2015, Brandon earned his first lead role as Ben Rayburn in Bloodline. Once the show wrapped in 2017, he played Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why and the 2020 reboot of Party of Five as Emilio Acosta.
Freeform canceled Party of Five after ten episodes. Still, Brandon continued auditioning and eventually booked ABC’s The Rookie the same year he signed on for The Good Doctor.
However, Deadline shared a significant chance that he could become a series regular. When he’s not acting, Brandon works as a photographer and posts his work on his personal Instagram account and his photography account, @cthroughb.
Tune in to watch new episodes of The Good Doctor Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST.