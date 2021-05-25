Is Will Yun Lee’s Alex Park Leaving 'The Good Doctor' at the End of Season 4?

In Season 2 of The Good Doctor , viewers were introduced to Dr. Alex Park, played by Will Yun Lee , and boy, did he make quite the entrance. Dr. Park was such a breath of fresh air to the show, with his firm but empathetic nature. When he first arrived at St. Bonaventure Hospital, the rest of the residents were quite interested to see how he would deal with some of the more troublesome patients since he was a former police officer.

Although Dr. Park appeared to have a tough streak in him at first, he became easily one of the most sympathetic doctors in residence.

In an exclusive interview with Express, Will was asked why he took the role of Dr. Alex Park. He shared, "It was a combination of things. One, I've never really played a character like this. Everything has been a, kind of, 'take over the world' kind of character. So it was nice to have a regular guy, you know, a guy that I grew up to be. So, that was part of it."