EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: Can you talk about these alphas from three different NCIS teams now having to work together and what power dynamic that creates?

CS: The mothership, which starts off the crossover, really leads into this idea of like the three A-teams ... how [and] who takes control, and that theme plays throughout. But you see this arc, they get more comfortable with each other, even with folks who don't know each other and haven't worked together. And it was, of course, a good challenge because it provided a story and character engine to have someone like [Jane] Tenant, who is, you know, amongst them other than the director of NCIS, the highest ranking NCIS agent, deal with all the different leaders, see how they are in each other's environments, and see how they sort of stumbled into finding a working relationship in a really satisfying way.