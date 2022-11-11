'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah on "Exciting" 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in franchise history, the agents from the different NCIS divisions — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Hawai'i —will come together in an epic three-hour crossover event.

Yes, the NCISverse is finally uniting NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles in 2023.

The mega-crossover event "will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman," the show's synopsis states.