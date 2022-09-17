‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’ Teams Try to Stop a Large-Scale Attack in Crossover Event

Long-running CBS procedural NCIS is coming back for its 20th season on Monday, Sept. 19 — right before its spinoff NCIS: Hawaiʻi returns for its second season. And fans of the NCIS-verse are getting another crossover between the two shows that night!

As you’ll recall, NCIS Season 19 ended with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) on the run with ex-wife Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo) after she’d been kidnapped and he’d been framed for the murder of his former FBI partner.