Gary Cole Has a New Role on 'NCIS' and a New Partner in Life

Even though people remember Gary most for his comedic roles, he’s definitely also been around the block when it comes to television procedural dramas. He had recurring roles in The West Wing and The Good Wife long before joining the cast of NCIS.

Throughout his 35-year acting career, Gary also had a wife and daughter. Gary and Teddi Siddall were married for 25 years before Teddi filed for divorce shortly before passing away in 2018. The reasons for their divorce are widely unknown.

Teddi was an actress in her own right, with guest roles in series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Wings. Teddi and Gary's daughter Mary, 28, was diagnosed with autism as a child and is now pursuing an acting career.