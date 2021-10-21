Cote de Pablo Had a Perfectly Valid Reason for Leaving 'NCIS'

Why did Cote de Pablo leave NCIS ? The actress played Special Agent Ziva David on NCIS from 2005 to 2013. Cote first appeared in Season 3 of NCIS after the shocking death of Special Agent Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander). Suffice it to say, Ziva quickly became a beloved member of Team Gibbs.

So, why did Cote leave Ziva behind in 2013? Here's what to know.

Here's why Cote de Pablo left 'NCIS.'

Cote revealed in a 2016 interview (you can watch the clip here) that she decided to leave NCIS out of respect for the character she had grown to love.

She explained: "Unfortunately because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [return to NCIS]. Look, I love this character! I worked for eight years crafting [Ziva] and when I felt like the character wasn't being treated with the respect she deserved .... They were going to send [Ziva] back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman."

Cote continued in the same interview saying that she felt like that sort of storyline wasn't respectful to Ziva or all of the women who had been watching NCIS for years. "I didn't think it was fair. I told them until someone can write something really fantastic for Ziva I won't come back," she said.

Source: Cliff Lipson/CBS