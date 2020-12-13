Hetty Has Been Away Since the Season 12 Premiere of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' — Why?

To make matters even worse, Hett y Lange (Linda Hunt) has been away since the Season 12 premiere. So, where is Hetty? Will she come back to NCIS: Los Angeles anytime soon?

In a recent episode of NCIS: Los Angeles , Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) found himself in hot water due to his age. As "Raising the Dead" revealed, the LAPD-NCIS Liaison Officer is currently at risk of losing his job permanently.

Where is Hetty on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

The Season 12 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled "The Bear," saw Hetty temporarily pass on the baton to Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith), telling her that she will need to fill in for her while she is away at an unknown location. During the episode, Hetty informed Nell that she would need to visit her office. Upon arrival, she learned that the space was empty — as Hetty wanted her to be there for a video call. During the call, Hetty told Nell that she was "nowhere where she wanted to be."

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Nell politely reminded Hetty that she wasn't working for the Office of Special Projects any longer. In response, Hetty told her that the team needed her to help more than ever. "The team needs someone to run point on this," Hetty told Nell in the scene.

Unfortunately, Hetty refrained from disclosing any further details. She didn't talk about either her whereabouts or how long she was planning on staying away. Arguably, a few things captured on the video call could have served as a potential clue. Hetty was wearing a tan bulletproof vest and a military uniform. At one point, her conversation with Nell was interrupted by the sound of gunshots and a detonation.

Article continues below advertisement

The holiday spirit may or may not come early for our #NCISLA gang this Sunday. Hetty arrives with a special assignment... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/517Fafbdy0 — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 10, 2020 Source: Twitter

A few fans are hoping for Hetty to intervene before Deeks loses his job for good. Many have taken it to Twitter to point out that it was her who gave Deeks a form he was required to sign in the event he chose to join the NCIS full time.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the end of Season 2, when Hetty was getting her things in order before she went to Prague, she gave Deeks a signed and dated letter making him an agent. She told him to keep it in case if he ever changed his mind about changing from LAPD to NCIS. Hope he'll remember the letter," tweeted a person.

"I am so over this Deeks not working with the team c---. Did the writers forget the form Hetty gave Deeks to make him an NCIS agent several seasons ago? #NCISLA," wrote somebody else.

Article continues below advertisement