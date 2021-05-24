Hetty Lange Made a Comeback in the Season 12 Finale of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

The Season 12 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles packed a real punch. The episode left many fans with no choice but to immediately start counting down the days until the Season 13 premiere of the show.

Nell stumbled upon an ethical dilemma. Although she was offered a dreamy promotion, her only choice was to take it and force Hetty (Linda Hunt) out or resign. Elsewhere, Deeks, Kensi, and co set out on a hunt for a dolphin killer. And, of course, Hetty made a comeback.