Lucy and Kate's Relationship on 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Is Starting to Heat Up

NCIS: Hawai'i fans are super excited about Kate and Lucy's reconciliation. One person on Twitter wrote, “I need Lucy and Kate to be together on NCIS: Hawai'i. I mean, they are both hot."

Another user wrote, “The fact that so many people are talking about NCIS: Hawai'i because of Kate and Lucy is making me so happy.”

A third user tweeted, “I just spent my birthday watching NCIS: Hawai'i and thinking about Kate and Lucy. I have no regrets.”