Yasmine Al-Bustami Describes What Makes ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ “Super Fulfilling”

For example, Yasmine was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was raised stateside, in Duncanville, Texas, a bio on her website reveals. “She is of Jordanian-Palestinian and Filipina heritage, and is fueled by hummus, pansit, brisket, and queso,” the bio adds. “She also says y’all a lot.”

Other fun facts? She can burp on cue, she loves Irish music and country line-dancing, she’s a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and she identifies with Michael Scott.

Here’s more about her life story so far…