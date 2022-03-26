Looks Like 'Legacies' Is Getting a Visit From Some 'Originals' — Who Is Popping In?

We feel compelled to have a little chat about the Vampire Diaries Cinematic Universe. It's important to file everything in its proper place. Now, The Originals is a light spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, while Legacies is a full-blown, undeniable spin-off of The Originals. It would be impossible to have Legacies without The Originals but one can kind of argue Legacies could exist without The Vampire Diaries.

That's why it makes sense that every once in a while, fans of Legacies are treated with a ghost from The Originals past. Who from The Originals has been on Legacies? And seriously, where is Caroline Forbes (Candice King)?