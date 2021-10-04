Is Yasmine Al-Bustami Really That Petite? Here's What We Know About the Actor

Yasmine Al-Bustami doesn’t seem to be dating anyone in the public spotlight as of now. If she is dating someone, she’s keeping the details of her relationship super low-key. Not all celebrities want their private lives to become public knowledge for the world to analyze, and that may be the case for her.

If you take a quick scroll through her Twitter feed, YouTube channel, and Instagram profile, you won’t find much of anything mentioned about a possible partner.

If she is indeed single, she knows how to stay busy! Her official website reveals that she enjoys country line dancing, listening to Irish music, and watching football.