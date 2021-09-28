What's Former 'NCIS' Actress Emily Wickersham Doing Now? What the Star's Future Holds

She sure is right — time does go by fast, so we're sure it won't feel like long until we see Emily on TV or in the movies again. However, it's looking like Emily is taking a little break from acting at the moment, as she's currently pregnant with her first baby, a baby boy to be exact!

Emily and her partner, actor James Badge Dale, seem to be madly in love based on their gushy Instagram posts. Although Emily hasn't shared her due date, James did write that she entered her third trimester in mid-September. Perhaps they'll be ringing in the holiday season with their first son. We wish them the best of luck on both their pregnancy and parenting journeys.

Season 19 episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.