When Is the Last Episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? The Series Finale Will Be Two Parts By Kelly Corbett Mar. 27 2023, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

After 14 years, the hit CBS primetime series NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. Premiering in 2009, the show — which is the longest-running NCIS spinoff — sheds a light on the high-stakes world of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, news spread that the series finale would air on May 14. However, according to a new release from the network, there have been changes regarding the finale. Here's when you can expect to say your goodbyes to NCIS: Los Angeles.

When is the last episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

The last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will air on Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, according to a press release from the network. Previously, the show announced its series finale would air at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14. However, the finale has since been expanded to two episodes. The episode airing on May 14, titled “New Beginnings," will be the penultimate episode. The very last episode, titled “New Beginnings, Part Two," will air on May 21.

The description for "New Beginnings" reads: "When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial." In “New Beginnings, Part 2," the team continues the ATF case and the stolen weapons.

Following the finale on May 21, CBS will air a one-hour Entertainment Tonight special dubbed, A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, which will reflect on the past 14 years of the series. Kevin Frazier is slated to host this quasi-goodbye party which will feature exclusive interviews from the cast, behind-the-scenes moments, and a look back at some of the show's favorite memories.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill in a statement. He continued: "We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully, the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”