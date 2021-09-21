What Happened to Bishop on 'NCIS'? Details on Emily Wickersham's Exit

The NCIS cast has come face-to-face with their fair share of bad guys in the past, but in the Season 18 finale, the team had suspicions that one of their own might have been playing for the wrong team. Early in Season 18, Bishop’s behavior was noticeably out of character, and in the finale, viewers finally figured out why she had been acting so shady.

After killing two armed men in a near-fatal shootout, Bishop’s peers began to suspect that there was more to her story than she wanted her team to know.

An in-depth investigation ultimately revealed that Bishop leaked confidential NSA documents 10 years earlier, and her past was finally coming back to haunt her. Later, Bishop divulged her motives for leaking details about the government operation, which she claimed targeted innocent people. But wait, there’s more.