Beyond that, he's being very sweet to Alex who is naturally hyper-focused on the idea that his baseball career is over forever. While Jane does most of the pep talking, Daniel tells his son that he knows he'll be as committed to getting better as he's been to playing baseball. As Alex is being rolled away in a wheelchair, Daniel says he loves him. And while that might not seem significant, it's always important to see that kind of emotional openness between a father and son, on television.