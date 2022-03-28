An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Gibbs helped Tobias fake his own death when he was accused of being a mole for the mafia. In Season 13, Tobias was shot twice by a mystery assailant, and where did he get better? Why, the home of Leroy Gibbs. Not only did the two share a confusing friendship, but they even married the same woman.

We last saw Tobias in the beginning of Season 19 before Mark Harmon left the show, which makes his upcoming return the first time he's been back in a post-Gibbs era. Is Joe Spano returning to NCIS?