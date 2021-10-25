Oliver Robins, the Star of 'Poltergeist,' on the Death of His Co-Stars: "There Is No Curse"

Once voted as one of the most heart-pounding movies in the U.S., the Poltergeist franchise continues to enjoy unmatched popularity among viewers thanks to its portrayal of the slow-paced demise of the suburban dream.

Starring Heather O'Rourke as Carol Anne and Dominique Dunne as Dana Freeling, the 1982 classic remains a brilliant choice for horror marathons. What makes Poltergeist even spookier is the fact that several of its stars passed away in the 1980s. So, is the Poltergeist curse real?