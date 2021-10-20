Here are the Best Movies and Shows About Haunted Houses Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Yes, we're starting off our list with an animated family film. Don't @ us! There's just something about Gil Kenan's Monster House that entices to this day, as its oddball marriage between the haunted house and monster flick sub-genres makes it a winner. Set in the mid-'80s, the story follows suburban kids DJ (Mitchel Musso), Chowder (Sam Lerner), and Jenny (Spencer Locke), as they try to save the neighborhood from an old house that appears to be an evil living creature with a taste for human flesh.