Here's Every Movie From the 'Conjuring' Universe in Order

Basically, the couple would enter the homes of people to exorcises demons and cast out other paranormal entities from the properties. Their most notable encounters have been made into thrillers watched by millions.

Horror movie fans will at least have heard of The Conjuring . The original 2013 movie is loosely based on the paranormal careers of husband and wife duo Ed and Lorraine Warren. He's a demonologist and she's a medium.

Since that movie, The Conjuring has expanded into its own universe with nine films so far featuring different evil forces, deaths, and spooky artifacts for the Warrens to collect. Now in 2021, there's going to be another addition to the movies thanks to the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

If you're looking forward to that, make sure you prepare and watch all the movies from the Conjuring universe in order. If you want to watch them in order of story, you'll have to watch them in a different order than when they were released. Here's the correct order in which to watch all the Conjuring universe movies.