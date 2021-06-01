Here's Every Movie From the 'Conjuring' Universe in Order

Here's Every Movie From the 'Conjuring' Universe in OrderBy Kori Williams
Jun. 1 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Horror movie fans will at least have heard of The Conjuring. The original 2013 movie is loosely based on the paranormal careers of husband and wife duo Ed and Lorraine Warren. He's a demonologist and she's a medium.
Basically, the couple would enter the homes of people to exorcises demons and cast out other paranormal entities from the properties. Their most notable encounters have been made into thrillers watched by millions.
Since that movie, The Conjuring has expanded into its own universe with nine films so far featuring different evil forces, deaths, and spooky artifacts for the Warrens to collect. Now in 2021, there's going to be another addition to the movies thanks to the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
If you're looking forward to that, make sure you prepare and watch all the movies from the Conjuring universe in order. If you want to watch them in order of story, you'll have to watch them in a different order than when they were released. Here's the correct order in which to watch all the Conjuring universe movies.
'The Nun' (2018)
This movie has a history going back many years and easily has the most backstory of any movie in the series. In the Dark Ages, a Satan worshipper builds a castle to basically open the gates of Hell to bring forth a demon named Valak. He almost does it, but the Catholic church foils his plans before they are complete.
The church seals off the opening with the blood of Jesus and continuous prayer keeps Valak at bay, but when World War II breaks out, the seal is destroyed and the demon takes the form of a nun to secretly unleash its evil.
'Annabelle: Creation' (2017)
Annabelle: Creation shows us the origin story of the creepy, haunted doll. It turns out that the doll was originally made by a couple of doll makers who had a daughter of the same name.
When she was still a young girl, Annabelle was hit by a car and killed leaving her parents to struggle through their grief. During this time, they prayed to God in hopes they could see their daughter one last time but it's not God who answers them.
The movie takes place in 1955 in California, just a few years after the events of The Nun.
'Annabelle' (2014)
This movie takes place in 1967 as John and Mia Form prepare a nursery for their first child. Mia has begun decorating the room with all kinds of dolls, which are creepy enough on their own, but then John brings home Annabelle as a final touch.
Of course, bringing Annabelle home is a huge mistake and soon, the family is tormented by the demon possessing the doll, Valak, who's in search of a human host.
'The Conjuring' (2013)
The very first film released in the Conjuring universe, The Conjuring starts off with Ed and Lorraine Warren giving a presentation on their experience with Annabelle the doll and answering questions for a live audience in 1971.
But The Conjuring actually focuses on the paranormal experience of the Perron family. After moving into a house on Rhode Island, they start to experience strange things they can't explain, like all the clocks in their home stopping at the same time and knocking that occurs in sets of three.
The matriarch of the Perron family, Carolyn, seeks out the Warrens, and they agree to help collect evidence that the house is really being haunted.
'Annabelle Comes Home' (2019)
In case you weren't aware, this entire time, the Warrens have had a daughter named Judy. One weekend in 1972, her parents are off working another case and she's left with the babysitter Mary Ellen. During that same weekend, Judy's classmate Daniela comes over to the house uninvited and sneaks into the artifact room that no one is allowed in for good reason.
Not only does Daniella let Annabelle out of her locked case, but she also touches everything. All the stuff the Warrens tell people never to touch at all. This only leads to bad news as all kinds of spirits, general evilness, and Annabelle are let loose.
'The Curse of La Llorona' (2019)
This movie is the most far removed from the rest of the Conjuring universe. In the 1600s, a Mexican woman is living an idyllic life with her husband and two kids. That is until she finds out he's been unfaithful. In her pain and anguish, she murders her sons and her spirit is doomed to walk the Earth for eternity, stealing children away and killing them. Her scary look and acidic tears give her the name La Llorona or The Weeping Woman.
The movie then jumps to 1973, where a social worker does whatever she can to prevent La Llorona from taking her own kids.
La Llorona connects to the rest of the Conjuring universe because there are some mentions of Annabelle and a recurring character played by Tony Amendola is back.
'The Conjuring 2' (2016)
In 1977, the Warrens are back investigating events in London. The Hodgson family is experiencing paranormal activity after one of the children, Janet, plays with an ouija board she made with a friend. It's not all fun and games when scary things start happening that the family can't explain.
It turns out Valak has found its way to this family as well. But when the Warrens do their best to help, they also feel the wrath of the demon in the end. Lorraine is shown a vision that makes her scared for her husband's life and forces her into isolation.
'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)
The latest installment in the Conjuring universe is all about a 1980s murder case. A cop stumbles upon a bloody guy saying he may have hurt someone. But the guy looks dazed and confused. In his trial, the suspect says he didn't murder anyone and uses demonic possession as a defense. Once again, the Warrens are on the case.
'The Crooked Man' TBA
According to the Conjuring universe Fandom, The Crooked Man is an upcoming movie still in development. There's no word on the cast or much else besides a script being worked on, although we have seen the Crooked Man mentioned in a previous movie.
Its toy box was taken as an artifact by the Warrens at the end of The Conjuring 2 and can be seen in their closed-off room. Ed is also attacked by it in that movie.
Here are the Conjuring Universe movies in release order.
There are a lot of plot lines that overlap in the Conjuring universe even if the movies themselves can stand alone. So if you're OK with seeing them in the order they were released, here's a list:
- The Conjuring
- Annabelle
- The Conjuring 2
- Annabelle: Creation
- The Nun
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Annabelle Comes Home
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Crooked Man