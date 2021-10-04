Here Are the Scariest Foreign Horror Films You Can Sink Your Teeth Into This Spooky Season

Though Takashi Miike's Audition takes a minute or two to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, it's well worth the gruesome ride. The Japanese film follows widower Shigeharu Aoyama as he begins to re-explore the dating pool, but he takes a peculiar approach. After his film producer friend helps him hold actress "auditions" for a fake role in a nonexistent production, he chooses his favorite woman, Asami Yamazaki, to be his future wife.

Little does the widower know, sweet, timid Asami has brutal plans for him. You'll never look at piano wires the same way again.

Audition is streaming currently streaming on Shudder.