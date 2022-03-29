Dr. Grace Is Back on ‘NCIS’! Details on Her Future in the Show

Laura San Giacomo’s last appearance in NCIS was in Season 18, Episode 10, titled “Watchdog.” As we know, Dr. Grace is the resident expert on mental health in NCIS, and while she didn’t play a major role in “Watchdog,” she could be essential for the team going forward.

In “Watchdog,” the team, which still included Gibbs, uncovers a secret dogfighting ring. Dr. Grace fills in for Jack over Zoom as Gibbs’ confidante.