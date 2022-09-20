Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits

In a special feature on the show's Season 19 DVD release, Mark opened up about his exit.

"What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," Mark explained via Entertainment Tonight. "Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with."

Mark also reassured fans that Gibbs is still alive, adding that he's not retired but simply living in Alaska for now.