Despite the Rumors, Mark Harmon's Health Is Fine

Fans have started to worry if maybe Mark's health is in jeopardy after it became clear he wouldn't be a frequent figure in Season 19 of NCIS. A source told TV Line that the number of appearances the longtime actor is set to make this season is "going to be in the low single digits."

At the end of Season 18, viewers saw Mark's character Gibbs fake his death in a boat explosion, though they knew he wasn't actually dead. He had just been indefinitely suspended from the NCIS.