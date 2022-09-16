Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad

McGee was called to the scene but left abruptly when he found out Delilah's water broke three weeks sooner than it should have. Upon arriving at the hospital, McGee is shown to Delilah's room by a sweet, retired park officer named Morgan Cade (Dan Lauria), who seems pleased as punch to be "working with" McGee.

Because the world of NCIS is so small, McGee then runs into Yorka at the hospital while fetching a grape soda for Delilah. Looks like Yorka got shot so the hospital visit makes more sense.