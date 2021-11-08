Here's a Breakdown of Everything We Know About Delilah Fielding on 'NCIS'

Through its almost two decades on the air, NCIS has introduced fans to a slew of characters, many of whom have come and gone. One character who has played an integral role in the show despite only appearing in it from time to time is Delilah Fielding , who was first introduced in Season 11 of the hit crime drama.

Delilah was last seen in the Season 18 episode "Head of the Snake," but now, it seems as though she's back.

So, what is there to know about Delilah Fielding and the actress who plays her? Keep reading.