‘NCIS Hawaii’ Fans Are Worried About Lucy Tara’s Future — Is Yasmine Al-Bustami Leaving?
CBS’ hit show within the NCIS universe, NCIS: Hawaii, is now in its second season. The crime-fighting drama is one of the newer in the franchise of shows, but it continues to evolve. Since it began, the show has sent off several central cast members and introduced some new ones.
In 2021, NCIS: Hawaii shook things up again by adding actress Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara. Lucy joined the NCIS team as a Special Agent and immediately shined with her story arc. After a recent episode, fans wonder if she’ll stay on the force another year.
So, is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Find out what we know about the actress’ future on the show.
Yasmine Al-Bustami is a main cast member on ‘NCIS: Hawaii.’
According to multiple reports, Yasmine is a seasoned actress and had a recurring role in The Chosen around the same time she earned a spot on NCIS: Hawaii. Fans have since admired Lucy for her fearless attitude and for being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. So, it’s unsurprising that fans of Lucy and her girlfriend Kate’s (Tori Anderson) relationship are invested in knowing if Yasmine will stay on the show.
NCIS: Hawaii fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as Yasmine isn’t leaving the show anytime soon. The actress will appear in more NCIS episodes, including the upcoming NCIS franchise crossover. However, after a November 2022 episode, it’s understandable why fans thought she quit NCIS: Hawaii.
Lucy Tara made a difficult decision on ‘NCIS: Hawaii.'
During Season 2 of NCIS, fans watched Lucy struggle with her and Kate’s relationship. The couple broke up in earlier episodes, which forced Lucy to apply for the NCIS Agent afloat position, a job that requires her to be away from Hawaii for four months.
In Episode 7, “Vanishing Act,” Lucy discovered she got the afloat job. The only problem? She and Kate are back together now. The reunion made Lucy question if she should still take the job or stay and continue working on their relationship. However, a heart-to-heart with Kate on the beach convinced Lucy to take the job.
It’s unclear how NCIS: Hawaii’s writers will navigate Lucy’s departure.
To find out, tune into NCIS: Hawaii Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.