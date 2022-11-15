‘NCIS Hawaii’ Fans Are Worried About Lucy Tara’s Future — Is Yasmine Al-Bustami Leaving?

In 2021, NCIS: Hawaii shook things up again by adding actress Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara. Lucy joined the NCIS team as a Special Agent and immediately shined with her story arc. After a recent episode, fans wonder if she’ll stay on the force another year.

So, is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Find out what we know about the actress’ future on the show.