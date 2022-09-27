Is 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Married? Details on the Canadian Actress

Sorry, Kacy fans — Tori Anderson is married to a man named Mitch Myers in real life! Is Mitch an actor himself? Yes!

On Instagram, Mitch posted about the first movie he and Tori were both cast in, noting, "If you ever wanted to see Tori break my heart — tonight is your night!"

The film? You May Kiss the Bridesmaid. If you want to catch the lovebirds onscreen together, you can stream the film on the Roku Channel.