From breaking hearts on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle all the way to kicking it with Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and more, cheeky Aussie influencer Harry Jowsey has been catapulted to bona-fide internet stardom. Since his start as a reality TV star, he has expanded his brand into many different ventures, including a successful (and spicy) Only Fans page, a podcast called Tap In, which has featured some of the world's hottest celebrities, and even a line of sunglasses.

Distractify chatted with Harry to learn about his celebrity crush, his best fan interaction, and more.