From breaking hearts on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle all the way to kicking it with Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and more, cheeky Aussie influencer Harry Jowsey has been catapulted to bona-fide internet stardom. Since his start as a reality TV star, he has expanded his brand into many different ventures, including a successful (and spicy) Only Fans page, a podcast called Tap In, which has featured some of the world's hottest celebrities, and even a line of sunglasses.
Distractify chatted with Harry to learn about his celebrity crush, his best fan interaction, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
HJ: Troy on my leg or something Greek-inspired.
What’s your most-used emoji?
HJ: The laughing-crying emoji 😂
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
HJ: A meet-and-greet in Florida; this amazing lady ... flew across the country just to meet me with her mum, and it was so lovely and made me feel so special. Ended up spending a bit of time with them. So heartwarming.
What’s your favorite TV show?
HJ: 60 Days In — so hectic and crazy but incredibly addictive.
Have you ever felt starstruck when meeting a fellow celeb?
HJ: When I met Ashton Kutcher I definitely froze up a bit because he was on my bucket list of people to meet for quite some time. I admire him as a person and his career path both in TV/film, as well as on the entrepreneurial side. I was thrilled to have the opportunity to interview him.
Who’s your celebrity crush?
HJ: Sydney Sweeney.
Talk about the best meal you’ve ever had.
HJ: Anytime my mum makes a pork roast. I miss her and that meal so much. Makes me homesick!
What’s your favorite color?
HJ: Orange.
Shout out to one of your favorite fellow creators!
HJ: TooTurntTony — super fun, content is really good and I know he’s a great guy. He does a lot for his community and I respect him so much.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
HJ: Nice undies, some tanning oil, and some fruit.
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
HJ: Will Ferrell in some shape or form.
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
HJ: A comedian. I love to make people laugh.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
HJ: Posting Snapchats. I get totally into it. It’s fun but definitely takes a lot of my time.