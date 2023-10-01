Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind What Does Izzy From 'Love Is Blind' Do For Work? Here's What We Know About His Job Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder are happily engaged, and he is embracing his career on 'Love Is Blind'. But what is this job he's excited for so much? By Emma Saletta Oct. 1 2023, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: The Love Is Blind cast page on Netflix states that Izzy is in sales, while the star tells women in the pods something similar — but different.

Izzy admitted to Stacy's dad that he's new to his career, but financially, "the sky's the limit."

Stacy also has a burgeoning career.

Article continues below advertisement

For those of you looking to watch a Love is Blind Season 5 cast member some have called "a spoiled brat," Stacy Snyder may be the woman for you. Because of this, Izzy Zapata may need a career that can give her the lifestyle she and her father, Dale Snyder, believe she should have.

Izzy has lucked out in a way due to Stacy having a money-making career of her own, which we will get to in a little while. He also has a job that affords him a "sky's the limit" money-earning opportunity. So, what is Izzy's job that positions him to support Stacy?

Article continues below advertisement

What does Izzy from 'Love Is Blind' do for a job?

We can confirm that Izzy is a sales rep, but his job was not always what it currently is today. Izzy worked in sales at AT&T. According to his Facebook, he is now in "insurance for businesses."

Indeed, Izzy now works as an insurance agent for Globe Life Liberty National Division, an agency with a passion for life and supplemental health insurance products that provide coverage for hard working Americans.

Article continues below advertisement

It's worth noting that agents are independent contractors. As such, the amount of money the Love Is Blind star makes is based on his performance alone. His work does include the chance to earn bonuses, and because of his participation in the Netflix series, there is also a chance that Izzy increased the number of policyholders he works with.

What does Stacy from 'Love Is Blind' do for a job?

Stacy has seemingly done well financially without Izzy, partly because of her successful brand The Closet Audit. “I combine my organizational skills with my eye for all things aesthetically pleasing,” she says on the brand website. "Organizing closets and creating outfits with what people already have comes naturally to me."

Article continues below advertisement

The Closet Audit offers services such as closet cleansing, swapping, packing, and moving. Clients also have the chance to add on options to refresh, maximize, style, and cosign their closets. Those who want to learn more about her services and pricing can send an inquiry on her website.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite its success, this venture is not all Stacy does. She's also a freelance makeup artist under the brand name, The Face Audit. She also serves as a pilates instructor for Method Pilates in Houston, and for $30, you can receive a personal message from her on Cameo.