Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind's Stacy Snyder Is Not Just a TV Star — She Is Owner of The Closet Audit Stacy Snyder from 'Love Is Blind' is not just a reality TV star from Season 5. She is the founder of The Closet Audit, among several other things. By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 30 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Love Is Blind's Stacy Snyder owns a successful organization company called The Closet Audit.

The reality TV star also has several different avenues for income.

Her several streams from her businesses might be the reason for her expensive taste.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the main contestants in Season 5 of Love Is Blind is Stacy Snyder. Like the rest of the cast members, she joined the show with the hope of meeting the love of her life in the pods dating experience and getting married.

Even though she is now a reality TV star, this popular show is not the only thing Stacy is known for. In fact, she is a successful entrepreneur with several businesses under her belt. One company that she is the founder of is The Closet Audit.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind's Stacy Snyder is the founder of The Close Audit.

Her brand The Closet Audit is perfect for people who want a complete transformation of their closets in order to update their look and improve their fashion sense.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have discovered that people's biggest struggle in getting dressed and walking out of their closet confidently is just knowing what they have and how it pairs with other items. Knowing that was the problem, I started doing closet audits," Stacy explains on the company website. The brand's Instagram is currently private. And, this closet company is not her only source of income.

What else does 'Love Is Blind's Stacy Synder do for a living?

Article continues below advertisement

Stacy is also a freelance makeup artist, under the brand The Face Audit. The Instagram for her MUA account is also private, but the bio suggests that you have to private message her for her service.

The reality TV star is a pilates instructor for Houston's Method Pilates. She is also on the Cameo website, which allows Love Is Blind fans to request a personalized video from her for $30. Needless to say, Stacy is always going to find a way to be booked and busy.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Stacy with in 'Love Is Blind' Season 5?

During her experience in Love Is Blind Season 5, Stacy embarks on a relationship with fellow contestant Izzy Zapata, which eventually led to an on-screen proposal and acceptance.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as the present, she does not have any pictures of herself and Izzy together on her public Instagram account. But, she may be hiding their relationship status until the full season has been released on Netflix.

One main obstacle that has been shown on air between the couples is finances. Evident by all of her successful businesses, Stacy has made it clear to Izzy that she won't settle for less. Even her father doubled down and explained to Izzy that she expects him to cover the cost of their dinners whenever they go out.