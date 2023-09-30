Who Is 'Love Is Blind' Star Stacy Snyder? Here's What Her Dad Says About Her

The Gist: Izzy and Stacy end the pods experience experience happily engaged and living together in Stacy's Houston home.

Izzy meets all of Stacy's family at her parents home. Her dad can tell that Stacy is "emotionally and physically close" to Izzy.

Stacy's father engages in a one-on-one chat with Izzy to give him an idea of what Stacy is like, and what she will likely expect from him as time goes on.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind follows the love stories for multiple couples, one of which is the newly engaged Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder. However, their relationship has not been a walk in the park, and Stacy's dad has a lot to say as to what her expectations are in a partner in life.

Izzy and Stacy are still going strong as of Episode 7, but Season 5 is not over yet. Will the Houston couple make it down the aisle? Will they make it to the wedding venue? Audiences will find out soon enough! For now, here's everything we know about Stacy, based on what her dad says about her.

Her dad, Dale Snyder, admits on 'Love Is Blind' that Stacy "likes nice things."

Stacy is the blond-haired beauty who loves extravagance, and her father is fully aware of her interest in the finer things in life. "Stacy likes restaurants, she likes to travel, she likes nice things — it's that simple," he states on the show.

He continues to say what Stacy expects, and it's unclear if this is a relationship deal breaker. "It doesn't mean that he's gotta make a million dollars, but it means that she doesn't wanna go dutch, you know on a meal," Dale says. "She thinks she's worth being taken care of in that manner," he adds.

Social media appears to get the "not going dutch" thing with Stacy, and a Reddit user even created a thread in which she is called "a spoiled brat." Other Reddit users were quick to respond with reasons why that term fits her, and also had some comments about Dale.

"I mean, her dad had to go sit on his fancy car for the talking head like there is no other places in the house to do this," said one user. "It's all a show off." Another person chimed in and said, "If it lasts…I’m sure Izzy will have to sign a prenup." "The fact that she said that Izzy should pay for all dinners was crazy to me," stated a commenter. "Like why would that be all on him if they are married?"

Izzy definitely gets the 411 about Stacy from her dad during their 'Love Is Blind' one-on-one talk.

During the episode, Dale and Izzy have a friendly sit down outside while the Snyder women remained in the house, and Izzy held his own while Stacy's dad spoke his piece. "The whole Love is Blind thing I get that," Dale says. "But love also needs to eat. Love needs to have a roof. Sometime love wants to fly first-class."

He asks Izzy where he sees himself in five to ten years, and Izzy admits that despite concerns he has about his new career opportunity, financially, "the sky's the limit."